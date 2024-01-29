Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Shares of Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Free Report) rose 11.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 447,840 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 355,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Chakana Copper Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Chakana Copper Company Profile

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

