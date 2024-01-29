Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) vs. American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) and American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ceridian HCM and American Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceridian HCM $1.25 billion 8.54 -$73.40 million $0.03 2,274.09 American Software $121.19 million 3.29 $10.42 million $0.33 35.39

American Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ceridian HCM. American Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ceridian HCM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceridian HCM 0 6 9 0 2.60 American Software 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ceridian HCM and American Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus price target of $79.47, suggesting a potential upside of 16.53%. American Software has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.11%. Given American Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Software is more favorable than Ceridian HCM.

Profitability

This table compares Ceridian HCM and American Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceridian HCM 0.28% 2.03% 0.51% American Software 9.78% 7.94% 5.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.9% of American Software shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Ceridian HCM shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of American Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Ceridian HCM has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Software has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Software beats Ceridian HCM on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market. The company also provides Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services. It sells its solutions through direct sales force and third-party channels. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About American Software

American Software, Inc. develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management. The IT Consulting segment offers IT staffing and consulting services firm. Other segment provides purchasing and materials management, client order processing, financial, e-commerce, and traditional manufacturing software and services. In addition, it offers ongoing support and maintenance services; cloud hosting and managed services; and implementation and training services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels to the apparel and other soft goods, food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, consumer durable goods, wholesale distribution, specialty chemicals, and other process manufacturing industries. American Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

