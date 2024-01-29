Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) was down 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.16 and last traded at $9.16. Approximately 26,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 280,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

Central Puerto Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $190.37 million for the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 7.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Puerto Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Central Puerto

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. Central Puerto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Central Puerto by 14.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 357,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 46,487 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Central Puerto by 40.8% during the third quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 144,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Puerto by 83.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Central Puerto in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Central Puerto

(Get Free Report)

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.