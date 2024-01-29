Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth $46,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.94. The stock had a trading volume of 438,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,455. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $79.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.46.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.47.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

