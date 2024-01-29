Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.33.

CVE stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.36.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.84 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1008 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 25.95%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,480,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,030,177,000 after acquiring an additional 690,057 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,327,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $986,334,000 after acquiring an additional 388,652 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,412,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,082 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,530,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,777,000 after acquiring an additional 777,267 shares in the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

