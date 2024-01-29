Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $300.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,455. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $303.31. The company has a market capitalization of $152.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.21 and a 200-day moving average of $269.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.79.

Read Our Latest Report on CAT

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.