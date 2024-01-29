Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $405,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $299.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $303.31. The firm has a market cap of $152.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.79.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

