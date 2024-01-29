Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Pfizer by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Pfizer by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 212,369 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE remained flat at $27.47 during trading hours on Friday. 47,073,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,093,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $44.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.08. The company has a market capitalization of $155.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.80%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.