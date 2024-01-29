CashBackPro Price Reaches $6.45 on Exchanges (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $657.85 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBackPro token can currently be bought for approximately $6.45 or 0.00015329 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00017158 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,066.88 or 0.99980950 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011352 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000984 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.70 or 0.00196563 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 102,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 6.89627912 USD and is down -12.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,186,701.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

