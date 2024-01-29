Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Short Interest Update

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 640,200 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 569,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CASY traded down $2.70 on Monday, reaching $272.75. 274,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,192. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.71 and its 200-day moving average is $267.29. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.79. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $202.13 and a twelve month high of $291.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.22.

In other news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,311.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,090,000 after acquiring an additional 926,324 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1,277.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 454,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,067,000 after buying an additional 421,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $82,961,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $56,800,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,153,000 after purchasing an additional 232,277 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

