Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

CWST has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

CWST opened at $85.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.28. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $95.78.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $352.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.67 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

