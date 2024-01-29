Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Carver Bancorp stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Carver Bancorp has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $5.36.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 16.26%.
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
