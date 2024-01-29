Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Down 3.1 %

Carver Bancorp stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Carver Bancorp has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $5.36.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 16.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARV. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 21,293 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

