Carr Financial Group Corp Purchases 719 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Country Trust Bank increased its position in NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $58.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $120.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $79.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

