Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives $20.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.56.
CCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. William Blair began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCL
Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,697,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 31,037 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Carnival Co. & Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.91 and a beta of 2.57. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $19.74.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Carnival Co. &
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.