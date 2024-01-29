Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives $20.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.56.

CCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. William Blair began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $580,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,697,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 31,037 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.91 and a beta of 2.57. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

