CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Gap Down to $9.02

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.02, but opened at $8.63. CareDx shares last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 674,511 shares traded.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of CareDx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $9.02. The company has a market cap of $524.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.40.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $67.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the second quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

