CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Gap Down to $9.02

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.02, but opened at $8.63. CareDx shares last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 674,511 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CareDx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded CareDx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareDx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Get CareDx alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CareDx

CareDx Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $524.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $67.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.14 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CareDx

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,194,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,337,000 after purchasing an additional 515,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 24.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,439,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,236,000 after buying an additional 1,074,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,065,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,214,000 after buying an additional 80,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,246,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,267,000 after buying an additional 31,345 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,716,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,590,000 after buying an additional 277,386 shares during the period.

CareDx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.