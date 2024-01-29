Capital Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 584 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 129,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 26,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,182,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,971 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE opened at $27.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.08. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $44.46. The company has a market capitalization of $155.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

