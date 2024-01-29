Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $124.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COF. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.68.

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.38. 374,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,575. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.61. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $140.86. The firm has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,538,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,538,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 198.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

