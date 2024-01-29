Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 56 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.
The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.3 %
CI stock opened at $297.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $293.57 and its 200 day moving average is $291.51. The stock has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $319.92.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.81.
About The Cigna Group
The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.
