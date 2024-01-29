Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Has $60,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.19.

NYSE BA opened at $205.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.83. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

