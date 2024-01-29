Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Has $157,000 Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 1,973.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $94.02 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $73.25 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.17.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

