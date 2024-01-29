Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Buys Shares of 1,370 Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 291.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 130.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 91.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after buying an additional 42,934 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $117.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.71. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $104.17 and a 1 year high of $131.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

