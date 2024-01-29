Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Buys New Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHI. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at $28,723,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 61.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,822,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,060,000 after buying an additional 690,423 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,584,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,889,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,838,000 after acquiring an additional 466,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on FHI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

NYSE:FHI opened at $35.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average is $33.57. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.23 and a 52-week high of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.97 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.84%.

About Federated Hermes

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.