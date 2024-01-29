Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $90.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.28. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ED. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Argus cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

