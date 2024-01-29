Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Trading 4.9% Higher

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.02 and last traded at $7.01. 85,375 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 208,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTLP. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cantaloupe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $507.66 million, a P/E ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.06.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.23 million. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cantaloupe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLP. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Cantaloupe by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cantaloupe by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cantaloupe by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 14.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.