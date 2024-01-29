Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Shares Up 4.9%

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.02 and last traded at $7.01. 85,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 208,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $507.66 million, a P/E ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $62.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLP. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cantaloupe by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the first quarter worth about $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cantaloupe by 20.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cantaloupe by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 14.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

