CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 388,100 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the December 31st total of 290,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 534,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAMP. Craig Hallum downgraded CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CalAmp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th.
NASDAQ:CAMP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.16. 1,058,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,325. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.06. CalAmp has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $4.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45.
CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.
