CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 388,100 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the December 31st total of 290,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 534,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAMP. Craig Hallum downgraded CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CalAmp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CalAmp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CalAmp Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 118,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in CalAmp by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 712,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 198,983 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC raised its stake in CalAmp by 234.8% in the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,686,873 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,023 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,017,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 963,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in CalAmp during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CAMP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.16. 1,058,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,325. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.06. CalAmp has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $4.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45.

About CalAmp

(Get Free Report)

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.