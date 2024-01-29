BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BSRTF opened at $11.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.77. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

