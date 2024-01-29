Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) Short Interest Down 29.1% in January

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900,400 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the December 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruush Oral Care

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruush Oral Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruush Oral Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruush Oral Care in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bruush Oral Care during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Bruush Oral Care Stock Performance

Shares of BRSH stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,637,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,101. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30. Bruush Oral Care has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $12.08.

About Bruush Oral Care

Bruush Oral Care Inc, an oral care company, manufactures and sells electric toothbrushes in the United States and Canada. It offers Brüush starter kit, including electric toothbrush, three brush heads, a magnetic charging stand and USB power adapter, and a travel case. It also provides brush head refills.

