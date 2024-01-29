Brokerages Set Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Target Price at $17.00

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

TGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Triumph Group

Triumph Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $15.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.52 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Triumph Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 227.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 146,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 101,421 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 133,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.