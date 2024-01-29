Brokerages Set BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Price Target at GBX 631.22

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 631.22 ($8.02).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 650 ($8.26) to GBX 660 ($8.39) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on BP from GBX 490 ($6.23) to GBX 525 ($6.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.99) to GBX 625 ($7.94) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.99) price target on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

LON:BP opened at GBX 461.70 ($5.87) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of £79.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 464.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 487.75. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 442.20 ($5.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 570.57 ($7.25).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 78 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 475 ($6.04) per share, with a total value of £370.50 ($470.78). In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 78 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 475 ($6.04) per share, with a total value of £370.50 ($470.78). Also, insider Hina Nagarajan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 470 ($5.97) per share, with a total value of £47,000 ($59,720.46). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,854 shares of company stock valued at $5,712,014. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

