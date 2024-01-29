Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Receives $6.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.63.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen cut shares of Brilliant Earth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.40 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of BRLT stock opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $326.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $114.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, major shareholder Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc sold 15,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $53,116.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Brilliant Earth Group news, major shareholder Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc sold 15,133 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $53,116.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gavin Turner sold 9,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $32,352.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,589. 85.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRLT. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 6,047.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

