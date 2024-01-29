BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at HC Wainwright

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BBIO opened at $35.94 on Monday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $44.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.07.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $110,682.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,979.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $110,682.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,979.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,915 shares of company stock worth $4,396,683 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 22,905.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Stories

