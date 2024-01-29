BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.86. 544,291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,462,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

BRF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BRF had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 50,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,528 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of BRF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 36,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of BRF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

About BRF

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

