Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BFH. Evercore ISI lowered Bread Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Bread Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.42.

BFH remained flat at $35.47 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,805. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.10. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.95.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $1.57. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bread Financial will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $579,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,004.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 449,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,409,310 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 13.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 255.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 47.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 33.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,055,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,090,000 after purchasing an additional 265,060 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

