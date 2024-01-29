Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,341,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,051 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Boston Scientific worth $70,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,654,024,000 after acquiring an additional 270,613,292 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $632,520,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $237,966,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $229,787,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $61.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.55 billion, a PE ratio of 74.55, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.90.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,541 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,290. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile



Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

