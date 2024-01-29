Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target Raised to $158.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $141.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s previous close.

BAH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.99. 255,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.55. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $87.99 and a one year high of $147.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.45.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,957,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,754,000 after purchasing an additional 146,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,242 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,546,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,084,000 after purchasing an additional 736,404 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,834,000 after purchasing an additional 71,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,997,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,852,000 after purchasing an additional 115,861 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

