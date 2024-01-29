BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Short Interest Update

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,300 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the December 31st total of 422,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In other news, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.74 per share, for a total transaction of $69,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,694.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 736.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOKF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on BOK Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

BOK Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ BOKF traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.81 and a 200 day moving average of $80.34. BOK Financial has a one year low of $62.42 and a one year high of $106.47.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.49). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $843.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

