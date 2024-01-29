Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Short Interest Up 11.2% in January

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,250,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the December 31st total of 20,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLNK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLNK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,802,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 925,354 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Blink Charging by 42.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after acquiring an additional 596,719 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Blink Charging by 35.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,157,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 568,417 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Blink Charging by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after acquiring an additional 559,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Blink Charging by 14.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,177,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,585,000 after acquiring an additional 282,801 shares during the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLNK traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,952,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,772,280. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75. Blink Charging has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $15.40.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $43.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.29 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 176.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Blink Charging will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

