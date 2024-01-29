BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Up 47.8% in January

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the December 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.41. 3,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,352. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $11.35.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,255,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 405,007 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 1,655.8% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 209,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 197,787 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,510,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,178,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,050,000.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

