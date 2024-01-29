BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Up 47.8% in January

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the December 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BNY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.41. 3,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,352. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $11.35.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: BJ’s Wholesale Club offers value
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Building momentum: Homebuilder sector primed for breakout
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.