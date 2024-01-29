BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 104,159.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,269,000 after acquiring an additional 696,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,102,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in BlackRock by 9.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,096,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,140,439,000 after purchasing an additional 255,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock traded down $5.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $782.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,370. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $819.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $778.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $712.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.4 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 54.78%.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

