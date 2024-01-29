BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 2.8% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 13.2% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.3% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 139,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,962,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BLK stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $785.34. 133,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,569. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $819.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $778.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $712.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.4 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.