BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Shares Sold by Atlas Wealth LLC

Atlas Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,405 shares during the quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECAT. Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,594,000.

Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $16.77. The stock had a trading volume of 104,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,355. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 488,281 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $7,944,331.87. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 23,038,623 shares in the company, valued at $374,838,396.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 488,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,944,331.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,038,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,838,396.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 105,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,826. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,357,574 shares of company stock valued at $68,686,494 in the last ninety days.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

