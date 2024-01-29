BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Price Target Raised to $3.75

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.58% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKCC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 36,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,308. The firm has a market cap of $285.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. BlackRock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $4.03.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 11.15%. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKCC. Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 853,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 383,363 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 512,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 313,389 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $791,000. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,317,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,387,000 after acquiring an additional 177,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 204,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 150,813 shares in the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

