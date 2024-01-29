Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Sells 680 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up about 1.8% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in 3M by 102,920.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after acquiring an additional 39,279,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,311,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,334,173,000 after acquiring an additional 196,238 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,898,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,285,246,000 after acquiring an additional 363,626 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,846,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,812,000 after acquiring an additional 371,298 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in 3M by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after buying an additional 825,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.69. 2,185,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,593,487. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.30. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $120.85. The firm has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.51%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

