Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Sells 439 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,463,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,016. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.09 and a 200-day moving average of $77.52. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.40 and a 12 month high of $87.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

