Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Sells 36 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lessened its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,775,000 after buying an additional 51,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 932,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,804,000 after purchasing an additional 82,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,937,000 after purchasing an additional 98,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total transaction of $1,373,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,145,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total transaction of $1,373,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,145,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.14.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock traded up $3.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $394.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 0.82. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.57 and a 52 week high of $457.73.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 4.79%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

