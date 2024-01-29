Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Sells 183 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. cut its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Federal Realty Investment Trust makes up approximately 1.5% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

FRT stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,573. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $115.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.63 and its 200-day moving average is $97.22.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.74%.

Several analysts have commented on FRT shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Federal Realty Investment Trust

Insider Activity at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,907,066.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.