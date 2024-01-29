Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Buys 1,556 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,975,000 after buying an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 125,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,453.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.04. 808,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.01. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.