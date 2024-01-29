Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 721,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 1,659,307 shares.The stock last traded at $7.52 and had previously closed at $7.60.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.42.
Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $87.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.30 million. Research analysts expect that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.
