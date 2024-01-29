Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 721,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 1,659,307 shares.The stock last traded at $7.52 and had previously closed at $7.60.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.42.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $87.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.30 million. Research analysts expect that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bitdeer Technologies Group

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

